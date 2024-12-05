Bomb squad called to local intermediate school

BUTLER TWP. — The Dayton bomb squad has been called to the Smith Intermediate school.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A News Center 7 reporter is on the scene saw the Dayton Police Bomb Squad, fire crews and police at Smith Intermediate School in Butler Township.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UPDATE: Driver of Kroger delivery van dead after crash in Darke Co
- ‘That wind sure is something, huh?’ Strong wind gusts damage part of Dayton bar
- 2 local Wendy’s locations permanently close
News Center 7 has reached out to the district and authorities for further information.
We will continue to follow this story and will update as new information becomes available.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]