Firefighters on scene of structure fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Around 2:54 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 500 block of West Third Street in Springfield on reports of a structure fire.
Springfield Police confirmed that police and fire were on the scene of a structure fire.
According to emergency scanner traffic, flames and black smoke were visible coming from the building.
This is a developing story.
