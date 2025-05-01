‘Bringing bold flavors;’ New pizza restaurant opening near Wright State

A new pizza restaurant will open near a local university today.
Tandoori Crust Pizza will hold its grand opening today at 2800 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn, according to a social media post.
“Bringing bold flavors to Fairborn!” they said on Instagram. “Excited to announce the grand opening of our Indian fusion pizza shop. Come taste the revolution!”
Their hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, they are open from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m.
Tandoori Crust Pizza said on their website that the goal “is to provide a fast-casual dining experience where people can enjoy high-quality, flavorful food in a convenient setting.”
They are located at the former Rapid Pizza location.
