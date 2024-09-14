Firefighters responding to reported fire at Cargill plant

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to reports of a fire at the Cargill Corn Milling plant in Dayton Saturday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton fire crews were called to 3201 Needmore Road on reports of a fire around 5:20 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will update this story.

