Firefighters responding to reported fire at Cargill plant

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to reports of a fire at the Cargill Corn Milling plant in Dayton Saturday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton fire crews were called to 3201 Needmore Road on reports of a fire around 5:20 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will update this story.
