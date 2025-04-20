Firefighters responding to house fire in Troy

TROY — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Troy on Sunday morning.
Troy firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 1000 block of Wheeler Street around 10 a.m.
Initial reports indicate that firefighters saw flames coming from the house.
Additional information was not immediately available.
