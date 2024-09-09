Firefighters responding to garage fire in Darke County

ARCANUM, Darke County — Firefighters are responding to a garage fire in Darke County Sunday night, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
Fire crews responded to a fire in the 200 block of West 2nd Street in Arcanum before 10 p.m.
Initial reports indicate that crews saw heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.
