Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Trotwood Friday morning.
Around 6:35 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Salem Ave on reports of a commercial structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing, according to emergency scanner traffic.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that mutual aid was requested to assist on the scene.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw Firefighters cleaning up the scene and did not report any significant damage to the building.
All responding crews have since cleared the scene. News Center 7 is working to learn more about what caused the fire.
This is a developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Several fire companies called to massive hog barn fire in northern Miami Valley
- Driver goes 134 mph on I-675; state trooper catches car going over double the speed limit
- 6-year-old in handcuffs attacked by pit bull; mother, 2 others charged
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group