Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Trotwood Friday morning.

Around 6:35 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Salem Ave on reports of a commercial structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing, according to emergency scanner traffic.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that mutual aid was requested to assist on the scene.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw Firefighters cleaning up the scene and did not report any significant damage to the building.

All responding crews have since cleared the scene. News Center 7 is working to learn more about what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

