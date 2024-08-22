6-year-old in handcuffs attacked by pit bull; mother, 2 others charged

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three people have been charged after a six-year-old child in handcuffs was attacked by a pit bull.

At 5:06 p.m. on Saturday, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for crews to be sent to Chapel Street in Savannah, Ohio, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dispatchers were told that a pit bull had bitten the child on the neck and ear.

When crews arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office said the child was in “serious condition” and a medical helicopter was requested.

The child’s mother was identified as Angelina Williams, of Cleveland, who was living with a family member of Robert Michalski, who was the owner of the house and the dog.

The sheriff’s office said Michalski had left the house with the dog before deputies arrived.

Angelina Williams, Taylor Desiree Marvin Brown, Robert Michalski, Jr. (Ashland County Jail)

On Monday, detectives learned that the child had been restrained in handcuffs on his hands and feet when the pit bull attacked him.

“A search warrant was executed at the house where deputies recovered evidence to support the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Michalski and the dog were found upstairs at the home. The dog was taken into custody as “a vicious dog.”

Williams and Michalski were taken into custody and booked in jail.

Williams’ boyfriend Taylor Desiree Marvin-Brown was at the house and assisted with the restraining of the child, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody as well.

According to WOIO, Williams has been charged with endangering children, Michalski has been charged with endangering children and tampering with evidence, and Brown has been charged with endangering children and obstructing justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

