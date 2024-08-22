Pizza restaurant in the Miami Valley makes list of ‘Top 100 Pizza Spots’ in the Midwest

DAYTON — A Miami Valley pizza spot landed on Yelp’s “Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest” list for 2024.

Old Scratch Pizza, located at 812 South Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, was ranked No. 77.

Yelp says it identified businesses in the pizza category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords and then ranked those using “a number of factors.”

The list considered spots in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

A dozen other pizza joints in Ohio also made the list, including:

Tyler’s Pizzeria & Bakery, Reynoldsburg, Ohio (No. 4)

Reynoldsburg, Ohio (No. 4) In Forno Pizza, Avon , Ohio (No. 6)

, Ohio (No. 6) Il Rione, Cleveland, Ohio (No. 13)

Cleveland, Ohio (No. 13) Il Gusto Pizza & Pasta, Cincinnati, Ohio (No. 17)

Cincinnati, Ohio (No. 17) The Brick Oven Bistro, Sandusky, Ohio (No. 22)

Sandusky, Ohio (No. 22) Brimfield Bread Oven, Kent, Ohio (No. 24)

Kent, Ohio (No. 24) Ohio Pie Co., Brunswick, Ohio (No. 26)

Brunswick, Ohio (No. 26) Fast Eddie’s Pizza, Bellville, Ohio (No. 29)

Bellville, Ohio (No. 29) Two Cities Pizza Company, Mason, Ohio (No. 38)

Mason, Ohio (No. 38) Jim’s Pizza Box, Milan, Ohio (No. 45)

Milan, Ohio (No. 45) Pizzeria DiLauro, Chagrin Falls, Ohio (No. 50)

Chagrin Falls, Ohio (No. 50) Terita’s Pizza Carry Out, Columbus, Ohio (No. 51)

Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park, Michigan ranked No. 1.

To see the full list, you can click here.

