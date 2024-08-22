Church’s Chicken worker slashed during argument over order

DAYTON — A woman accused of injuring an employee over a fast food order has been formally charged.
Jasmine Woodward was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of felonious assault.
As News Center 7 previously reported, on July 6 Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a stabbing at Church’s Texas Chicken on 113 N Gettysburg Avenue.
Police said Woodward and the employee had argued about her order.
Woodward then cut the employee with a small knife, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woodward is currently not in custody.
She is set to be arraigned on Sept. 5.
