Church’s Chicken worker slashed during argument over order

DAYTON — A woman accused of injuring an employee over a fast food order has been formally charged.

Jasmine Woodward was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of felonious assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on July 6 Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a stabbing at Church’s Texas Chicken on 113 N Gettysburg Avenue.

Police said Woodward and the employee had argued about her order.

Woodward then cut the employee with a small knife, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Woodward is currently not in custody.

She is set to be arraigned on Sept. 5.

