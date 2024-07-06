Employee hurt after stabbing at Church’s Texas Chicken in Dayton

DAYTON — An employee is hurt after a stabbing at Church’s Texas Chicken in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

After 3 p.m., Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a stabbing at the fast food restaurant on 113 N Gettysburg Avenue.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson went to the scene and learned the stabbing happened during an “altercation.”

Dayton police said a customer stabbed an employee.

The employee was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The customer was arrested and transported to Montgomery County Jail.

Additional information was not immediately available.

