Vehicle crashes into Dayton church

DAYTON — Police were called to respond after a vehicle crashed into a Dayton church Saturday.

According to initial reports, the crash was reported on Catalpa Drive and West Fairview Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

>> Multiple injuries reported after crash involving RTA bus in Dayton

Shortly before this crash and only about a mile away, police were on the scene of a separate accident involving an RTA bus where multiple injuries were reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group