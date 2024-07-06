Multiple injuries reported after crash involving RTA bus in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics are responding to a crash involving an RTA bus in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews are on the scene of the crash in the area of Marathon Avenue and Wheatley Avenue.

Dispatch records indicate an RTA bus reportedly crashed into an apartment building.

Multiple medics have been called to the scene, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

