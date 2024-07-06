Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Second Street on reports of a house fire around 4:34 a.m.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews are on scene working to get the fire under control.

>> $15 minimum wage initiative fails to get enough signatures, won’t appear on Ohio ballots

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire on the first floor, according to emergency scanner traffic.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the house when it caught fire, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn what the cause of the fire is and will update this story as new information becomes available.









©2024 Cox Media Group