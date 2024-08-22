Deputies ID man killed in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY — Deputies have identified the man killed in a crash in Miami County on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The deceased driver has been identified as Bruce Redick, 55, of Lost Creek Township, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics transported the other driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Miami County

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 at 11, around 5:10 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Alcony Conver Road when it ran the stop sign and hit a second vehicle that was traveling eastbound on State Route 55, according to Lt. Randy Slusher with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Both vehicles went into a ditch and rolled over.

A preliminary investigation reveals both drivers wore their seat belts and the crash happened because one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



