Crash with serious injuries reported in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — Serious injuries were reported after a crash in Miami County Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is working to learn more. She will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
Around 5:10 p.m. the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash at SR-55 and North Alcony Conover Road, according to dispatchers.
Careflight was called to the crash but later canceled.
We will continue to update this story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Trolley Stop, popular Oregon District tavern, put up for sale
- Restaurant gains attention after making Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
- Woman sees car insurance rate increase after company adds people without permission
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]