Firefighters respond to residential fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 4:46 a.m., Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of South Smithville Road on Reports of a house fire.

Everyone was believed to have evacuated, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

According to the sergeant, there may have been cats inside the home that are unaccounted for.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.

