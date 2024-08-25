Firefighters respond to reported mulch fire near Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Firefighters are responding to reports of a mulch fire in Vandalia Sunday afternoon, a Vandalia police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

Crews were dispatched to 8890 Dog Leg Road, near Harris Sod and Seed, after 4 p.m. on reports of a fire.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

