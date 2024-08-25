Firefighters respond to reported mulch fire near Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Firefighters are responding to reports of a mulch fire in Vandalia Sunday afternoon, a Vandalia police and fire dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Crews were dispatched to 8890 Dog Leg Road, near Harris Sod and Seed, after 4 p.m. on reports of a fire.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 14-year-old dies in Darke County dirt bike crash; School district to offer counseling services
- 3 women flown to hospital after rollover golf cart crash in Ohio
- 2 dead after ATV crash in Clark County
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group