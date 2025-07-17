Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.
Englewood firefighters responded around 2:10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Northcreek Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to dispatchers.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke was showing when firefighters arrived.
News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of the damage and if there are injuries.
We will update this developing story.
