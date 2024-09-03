Firefighters respond to house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Trotwood early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters and officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Lorimer Street on initial reports of a house fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Scanner traffic indicated that fire was showing from a one-story home when firefighters arrived.
Everyone is out of the house, including pets, dispatchers tell News Center 7.
AES Ohio has also been requested.
We will update this story.
