Firefighters respond to house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Trotwood early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Lorimer Street on initial reports of a house fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Scanner traffic indicated that fire was showing from a one-story home when firefighters arrived.

Everyone is out of the house, including pets, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

AES Ohio has also been requested.

