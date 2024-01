DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed firefighters are responding to a fire in the 800 block of Osmond Avenue.

>> Front of Dayton home damaged after vehicle crashes into it

At least one medic is also on the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn if any injuries have been reported and how the fire started. We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group