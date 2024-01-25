Officers, medics on scene after vehicle crashes into Dayton building

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded after a vehicle crashed into a building in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched around 2:25 a.m. to E. Stewart Street and Wayne Avenue on initial reports of a vehicle into a house.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that officers are investigating but could not provide details on the amount of damage.

