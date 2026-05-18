Firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain near Ohio Pizza Hut

CANAL FULTON-LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — Firefighters made an “unusual rescue” in Ohio on Sunday.

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The Canal Fulton-Lawrence Township Fire Department said in a social media post that they responded to a report of a group of ducklings trapped in a storm drain near a Pizza Hut.

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When crews arrived, they found 11 ducklings trapped in a drain.

Firefighters worked to reunite them with their nearby mother, according to the social media post.

“Great teamwork by everyone involved and a happy ending for some very small residents of our community,” the fire department concluded.

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