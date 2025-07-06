Local

Firefighters perform ‘tactical burn’ while fighting vacant house fire in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
Detail of fire sparks isolated on black background. Abstract flaming background
Firefighters perform ‘tactical burn’ while fighting vacant house fire in Dayton FILE PHOTO (Jag_cz - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters performed a ‘tactical burn’ while fighting a vacant house fire in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:27 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 20 block of Great Miami Blvd on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, responding crews found heavy fire conditions upon arrival.

The structure was believed to be vacant, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Crews performed a “tactical burn,” allowing the fire to burn through the roof.

The fire did not spread to any other structures, and no injuries were reported, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read