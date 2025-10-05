CSX: Train hits unmanned ATV on tracks in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:18 P.M.

An investigation is underway after a train crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

Firefighters responded just after 9:05 p.m. to Webster Street near Stop 8 Road on reports of a train crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

News Center 7 contacted CSX Transportation on Saturday night.

A CSX Transportation spokesperson said that around 8:50 p.m., a train hit an unmanned ATV on the tracks in Montgomery County.

They said no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

Firefighters responded to a reported train crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched just after 9:05 p.m. to Webster Street near Stop 8 Road on reports that a train hit an ATV, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

No other information is available.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

