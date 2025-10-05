UPDATE: Woman injured after being trapped in car on busy Dayton Street

DAYTON — A woman was injured after being trapped in her car after a crash on a busy Dayton street.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has the latest information on this crash tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local restaurant announces popular chef, owner has died
- ‘Vibrant and imaginative soul;’ 7th grader dies unexpectedly in Ohio
- Former NFL quarterback arrested after stabbing incident in Indianapolis, police say
Dayton officers and medics responded around 8:07 p.m. to Wayne Avenue and Anderson Street on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional dispatcher supervisor.
Photos show a car on its top as well as several police cruisers and medics at the scene.
A firefighter told Patterson that only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
The woman was trapped inside the car, and they had to get her out.
Medics transported her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the firefighter said.
We will update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group