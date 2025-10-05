UPDATE: Woman injured after being trapped in car on busy Dayton Street

DAYTON — A woman was injured after being trapped in her car after a crash on a busy Dayton street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has the latest information on this crash tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton officers and medics responded around 8:07 p.m. to Wayne Avenue and Anderson Street on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional dispatcher supervisor.

Photos show a car on its top as well as several police cruisers and medics at the scene.

A firefighter told Patterson that only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The woman was trapped inside the car, and they had to get her out.

Medics transported her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the firefighter said.

We will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group