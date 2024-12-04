SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters responded to a unique call in Springfield on Monday.

Springfield firefighters received a call about a duck having its foot frozen in a pond at Snyder Park, according to a social media post.

Photos show rescue crews suited up in ice rescue suits and entered the pond to free the duck.

“Thank you to our crew for their commitment to saving lives, big and small!” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The duck was transported to a specialized veterinarian in Lima.

Firefighters free duck at Springfield frozen pond Photo contributed by Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook) ( Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook) /Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook))

