Firefighters extinguish house fire in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Vandalia Tuesday night, according to a Vandalia Police Division dispatcher.

Vandalia fire crews were called to the 3000 block of Stonequarry Road on reports of a fire after 9:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that multiple departments were called to this house.

The dispatcher said firefighters extinguished the flames quickly.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

