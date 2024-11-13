Firefighters called to reported house fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in Miami County Tuesday night, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

Fire crews and medics were called to the 1300 block of North Sayers Road before 9 p.m.

The dispatcher said everyone made it out of the house.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

