Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Wednesday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The fire was reported in the 600 block of Homewood Avenue at approximately 3:21 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man crashes into liquor store, steals bottle of bourbon before chase: police
- ‘We’re being proactive;’ University president speaks out after announcing dozens of layoffs
- Teen formally charged after gun with illegal ‘Glock switch’ found at Springfield school
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group