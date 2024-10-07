Firefighter injured while battling Ohio house fire

CINCINNATI — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in southern Ohio Sunday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati Fire Department crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1600 block of State St around 6:08 p.m., our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved fire engulfing all three floors of the home.

Crews were told that there was a victim inside of the house, but due to the intensity of the fire crews were only able to search the first and second floors.

Crews went defensive until the flames died down enough to complete a search for the victim. They completed the search and confirmed no one was inside the home.

Fire spread to a neighboring house causing significant damage to the third-floor attic space of the neighboring home, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Crews spent several hours extinguishing hot spots within the two buildings.

One firefighter was injured while battling the fire. Details on the extent of their injuries were unavailable.

Four adults were displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



