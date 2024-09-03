Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Butler County early Tuesday morning.
Liberty Township firefighters responded at 2:04 a.m. to the 5600 block of Horseshoe Bend Road on initial reports of a house, according to Liberty Township Fire Chief Ethan Kussman.
The fire was in the back of the house.
The house suffered significant damage, but no one was forced out of their home.
The firefighter is home after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, Kussman tells News Center 7.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
