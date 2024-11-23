Fire inspector, 1 other person hospitalized after nearly 1,000 pounds of CO2 released into building

NORTON, Ohio — An Ohio Fire Inspector and one other person were hospitalized after nearly 1,000 pounds of CO2 was accidentally released into the building.

Around 9:24 a.m. Thursday, the Norton Fire Department and South West Summit Communications received a radio transmission of “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday” from a Norton Fire inspector, according to a press release posted on Facebook.

Mayday is universal radio traffic for a firefighter in trouble.

Crews from the Norton Fire Department and the Norton Police Department responded to help.

The fire inspector, along with an employee of a fire safety company and an employee of a local business were in the process of decommissioning an old CO2 fire suppression system, according to the release.

During the process, a valve failure resulted in the release of approximately 1,000 pounds of CO2, which can be deadly in even small amounts.

The employee of the local business was able to get themselves out of the building, as well as help the fire safety company employee. The Norton Fire inspector was trapped in the building.

The company employee was able to open up a second exit door, which allowed fire personnel to get the inspector out of the building.

Both the inspector and the fire safety employee were taken to area hospitals in good condition, according to the release.

