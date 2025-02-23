Fire department, local hospital to renew partnership ensuring ‘more effective emergency care’

TROY — The Troy Fire Department and the Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will renew their partnership.

During the Troy City Council meeting on Feb. 18, the partnership renewal between the Troy Fire Department and UVMC was approved, according to a Facebook post from the City of Troy.

Under the five-year agreement, Troy Fire will be the primary emergency medical response provider for the UVMC campus, according to the post.

The UVMC campus is located between Troy and Piqua on County Road 25-A.

Troy Fire responded to UVMC as part of a City’s contract with Concord Township prior to 2017.

Since 2017, UVMC has contracted with private ambulance services to provide intercampus patient transport and emergency medical response. Troy Fire would operate as a backup when needed.

“Now, the department will take the lead, ensuring faster, more efficient care when every second counts,” the post from the City read.

Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons said that the partnership benefits Troy residents.

“In practice, the new agreement means that Troy Fire will respond to medical emergencies on the UVMC campus that come through Miami County 911 Dispatch,” Simmons said. “That includes calls to Vancrest-Upper Valley, the dialysis center, the mental health center, Hospice of Miami County, or doctors’ offices for emergencies, such as sudden-onset chest pain or stroke, where time is of the essence.”

Simmons also said that he expects the volume of calls to be manageable using existing personnel.

The city also received a $175,000 donation from the UMVC Community Benefits fund that will go toward purchasing an additional ambulance equipped with Advanced Life Support (ALS) capabilities, similar to Troy’s other existing units, according to the post.

“This is a great example of two organizations working together which will not only benefit the residents of Troy but will strengthen both of our organizations,” UVMC president Kevin Harlan said.

Troy Mayor Robin Oda agreed with Harlan, stating that community relationships are important.

“This highlights the importance of community relationships and opportunities that will provide a tremendous service. We are fortunate to have amazing healthcare solutions locally, and we look forward to partnering with Premier/UVMC to bring about this solution,” Oda said.

“With this new agreement, Troy Fire and UVMC are taking a step toward ensuring faster, more effective emergency care for residents, reinforcing their commitment to community well-being,” the post read.

