Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

In Saturday night’s drawing, one person in Ohio won $100,000 with 4 of 5 winning numbers, the Powerball and the Powerplay multiplier.

The winning ticket was sold at the Lordstown Speed Check in Lordstown.

The winning numbers were 7, 18, 22, 50, and 65 and the Powerball was 15. The Powerplay multiplier was x2.

No one won the $215 Million jackpot.

The next drawing is on Monday, Feb. 24 with an estimated jackpot of $230 Million.

