At least 2 domestic cats from separate households die from bird flu, others infected

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon — Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been popping up all over the country, and now it’s popping up in domestic cats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Oregon Department of Agriculture reported that 5 cats tested positive for bird flu between Dec. 13 2024 and Feb. 18, 2025.

The first cat to test positive for bird flu in Oregon was back in December 2022, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, two cats living in different households in Multnomah County, Oregon tested positive for HPAI this month after eating raw pet food.

Officials in Oregon and in Washington State determined that the illness stemmed from contaminated lots of raw pet food produced by Wild Coast Raw in Olympia, WA.

Both cats were humanely euthanized due to the severity of illness, the press release stated.

In Ohio, Bird flu has affected more than 10 million birds and at least one person just this year, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group