Fire causes over $100,000 in damages to former Tipp City mayor’s home

TIPP CITY — A fire at the house of a former Tipp City mayor is under investigation.

Tipp City Fire 7& Emergency Services were called out to the 700 block of Nelson Court on Friday afternoon after a neighbor across the street called 911.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: House of former Tipp City mayor catches fire; Firefighters spend hours on scene

When firefighters got to the scene, active fire was found on the first floor and in the basement of the home. A large amount of smoke had spread to the second floor and attic, according to Tipp City Chief of Emergency Service Cameron Haller.

A preliminary investigation into the fire revealed that it started in the basement. It initially went unnoticed and was able to spread to the first floor because the residents were not home when the fire started.

The fire caused approximately $110,000 is damages to the home and its contents. It was deemed currently inhabitable, displacing the residents.

>> Firefighters fight house fire in Piqua

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and State Fire Marshal investigators were called to assist in the investigation.





©2024 Cox Media Group