Firefighters fight house fire in Piqua

PIQUA — Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Piqua.

The fire was reported in the 300 of Harrison Street around 8:51 a.m., according to Miami County dispatchers.

>> Road rage shooting suspect accused of saying, ‘you’re going to die today’ arrested

A video sent to News Center 7 by an iWitness7 viewer shows heavy amounts of smoke, as well as some flames, coming from the home.

We’re working to learn more about what caused this fire and if anyone was hurt. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.





©2024 Cox Media Group