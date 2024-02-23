House of former Tipp City mayor catches fire; Firefighters spend hours on scene

TIPP CITY, Miami County — The house of a former Tipp City mayor caught fire Friday afternoon, according to Tipp City Fire Department Chief Cameron Haller.

Before 1:45 p.m., Tipp City fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 700 block of Nelson Court on reports of a fire.

Fire crews arrived on scene around 1:47 p.m. and saw smoke and fire showing from the front side of the house.

News Center 7 crews went to the scene and learned no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Haller told our crews that the home is currently inhabitable.

Investigators are on scene looking for a cause.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, just after 4 p.m., crews on scene requested a state fire investigator.

