‘A bittersweet ending;’ Longtime Dayton restaurant to close its doors after nearly 50 years

DAYTON — A longtime restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District is closing its doors.

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, located at 824 E 5th Street, announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it is set to close in March.

“Thank You for the many years of patronizing our restaurant. We as a family owned business felt it was time to let go,” the restaurant said in a post. “We are sad but it’s a bittersweet ending to our legacy. My dad would be so proud of the people who have stepped up to continue a business my mom and dad started. It takes a special kind of person to own and run a restaurant.”

The restaurant opened in October of 1976, according to its website.

You can visit the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

