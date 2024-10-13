Fire at abandoned house in Dayton determined to be ‘incendiary’

DAYTON — Fire investigators determined that a fire at an abandoned house in Dayton was “incendiary,” according to Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.

Dayton firefighters and medics were called to the 1100 block of Clover Street on reports of a structure fire just after midnight on Saturday.

French said crews found smoke coming from the second floor of the large house when they arrived.

A Montgomery County regional dispatch supervisor previously told News Center 7 that the house is believed to be abandoned.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and searched the structure, according to French.

No one was injured, but the fire caused approximately $2,750 in damages.

French said Dayton fire crews have responded to a fire at this house before.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

