Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to an abandoned house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Clover Street on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the second floor, according to Emergency Scanner traffic.

The house is believed to be abandoned, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

