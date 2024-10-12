Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to an abandoned house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Clover Street on reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the second floor, according to Emergency Scanner traffic.
The house is believed to be abandoned, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
