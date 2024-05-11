FEMA to open disaster recovery centers in Auglaize, Logan counties

AUGLAIZE & LOGAN COUNTIES — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is opening disaster recovery centers in Auglaize and Logan counties for people impacted by the March 14 tornadoes, according to a spokesperson from the agency.

FEMA specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and more.

Both centers will open on May 13, the spokesperson said.

The center in Logan County will open at Galilee Lutheran Church at 301 Lincoln Blvd. in Russells Point.

Its hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This location will be closed on Sundays.

The center in Auglaize County will temporarily open at Fairbanks Center at Cross Oak Camp & Retreat Center at 272 Jack Oak Point Rd. in St. Marys.

Its hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will close at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon,” the spokesperson said.

Tornado survivors can visit any center for assistance, according to the spokesperson. To find the center closest to you, click here.

If you can’t make it to a center but need to apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, click here.

