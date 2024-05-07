Area homeowners impacted by March’s tornadoes can apply for federal aid

MIAMI VALLEY — Area homeowners who suffered damage from March’s tornadoes can now apply for federal aid.

People living in Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Miami counties who suffered disaster-related from March 14′s storms can apply for federal assistance, according to a FEMA spokesperson.

For anyone uninsured, they can apply for FEMA assistance.

Assistance could include temporary lodging, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses.

When people register with FEMA, they need to have the following information:

Current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your social security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, include the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Anyone who has made repairs or started their recovery should still apply, the spokesperson.

FEMA representatives will soon be in Darke County to help.

Those impacted can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

