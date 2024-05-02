White House approves federal funding for Ohioans impacted by March tornadoes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Ohio in the areas affected by the March 14 tornadoes.

This declaration will make federal funding available for those in counties impacted by the tornadoes including the following Miami Valley counties: Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Miami.

>> PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

The funding includes grants for housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured properties, and other programs to help people and business owners, according to the White House.

Those impacted can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.









©2024 Cox Media Group