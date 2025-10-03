‘Felt like I died;’ Mother wants justice for son found dead in trunk of burning car

DAYTON — A grieving mother said whoever took her son’s life committed a crime so horrible she couldn’t even bury him.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with the mother. She said she wants justice for her son LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

On June 1, a homicide investigation was launched after the body of 26-year-old Dominique Anderson was found in the trunk of a burning car in the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue.

“To murder someone is horrible enough, but to go the extra mile, they burnt my child up, I can’t bury him in a casket and say good-bye,” Cynthia Armitage, Anderson’s mother, said.

