‘Felt like I died;’ Mother wants justice for son found dead in trunk of burning car

DAYTON — A grieving mother said whoever took her son’s life committed a crime so horrible she couldn’t even bury him.
On June 1, a homicide investigation was launched after the body of 26-year-old Dominique Anderson was found in the trunk of a burning car in the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue.
“To murder someone is horrible enough, but to go the extra mile, they burnt my child up, I can’t bury him in a casket and say good-bye,” Cynthia Armitage, Anderson’s mother, said.
