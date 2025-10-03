91-year-old woman crashes into local Taco Bell; dining room remains closed

KETTERING — The dining room of a local Taco Bell remains closed after a car crashed into it on Thursday.

As previously reported, the crash occurred at the Taco Bell at 2101 East Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

News Center 7 learned on Friday that the crash was caused by a 91-year-old woman.

The woman was pulling into a parking space when she pressed the accelerator to the floor instead of hitting the brakes, according to Officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police Department’s public information officer.

The car jumped the curb and ran into the corner of the building.

The driver was cited for failure to control.

News Center 7 called the Taco Bell location on Friday and learned that while the dining room remains closed, the drive-thru is open.

