UPDATE: Students on board bus involved in crash in Darke County; 1 driver flown to hospital

DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:15 a.m.:

Greenville City Schools has released information about their bus that was involved in a crash this morning.

Superintendent Julie Jones said eight students were on the bus, which was on its way to Greenville Elementary School at the time of the crash.

“While there were no injuries reported on scene by those on the bus, the bus driver and two students opted to go to the hospital for precautionary measures,” Jones said.

Jones added that the driver of the other vehicle involved was being treated by the CareFlight team that responded to the scene.

UPDATE @ 9:15 a.m.:

A crash involving a school bus was reported in Darke County on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported near US Route 127 and Hillgrove-Woodington Road around 8:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our crew on the scene reports seeing a Greenville City Schools bus involved in the crash.

A Greenville Police officer assisting at the scene confirmed to News Center 7 that there were kids on the bus at the time of the crash and that they were not believed to have been injured in the crash.

CareFlight was also called to the scene and landed shortly before 9:15 a.m.

Darke County dispatchers were unable to answer any questions News Center 7 had at the time of this report.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group