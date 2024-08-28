Feds called to investigate Ohio pickup truck explosion

COLUMBUS — Federal authorities were called to investigate after an “explosion of some type” inside a pickup truck in Columbus.

Columbus Fire told our news partners at WBNS, that crews were called out to the 2300 block of South 6th Street off South High Street for a report of a fire and/or explosion inside a vehicle around 1:20 p.m.

First responders found a pickup truck that was seriously damaged in a back alley.

Based on what fire investigators saw CFD contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help investigate the explosion.

No injuries have been reported. There’s no word on what caused the explosion

