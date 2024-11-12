FC Cincinnati player on loan in Ecuador dies from crash injuries

CINCINNATI — An FC Cincinnati player on loan to a team in Ecuador has died following a crash in that country.

Marco Angulo, 22, died on Monday, the team announced on social media.

Angulo, a native of Ecuador, was on loan to the Ecuadorian Serie A club L.D.U. Quito, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati. He was involved in a crash in the city of Quito on Oct. 7 and died from his injuries.

The Ecuadorian newspaper, El Universo, reported that an SUV crashed into a bridge that was under construction on a highway. The driver died at the scene. Angulo was one of four who sustained injuries.

The 22-year-old midfielder suffered a fractured pelvis and head injuries in the crash, according to El Universo.

Angulo was acquired by FC Cincinnati in December 2022. He signed a contract with the club through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026, WCPO reported. He was on loan to L.D.U. Quito for this season.

In a statement shared on social media, FC Cincinnati said they were “deeply saddened” by Angulo’s passing.

“He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered,” they said.

Angulo is survived by his wife and young son.

